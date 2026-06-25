As 'super' El Niño looms, Karnataka starts preparation for drought as 122 taluks face drinking water shortage

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday asked officials to start preparing for a possible drought with Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> saying that 122 out of 236 taluks -- more than half of the state -- faced a shortage of drinking water.</p><p>Parameshwara, who is also the revenue minister, met senior officials from the disaster management wing of the government and took stock of the situation.</p><p>Officials were directed to work in coordination with various departments and take necessary measures to tackle drought conditions that may arise due to the impact of a 'Super' El Niño, Parameshwara said. </p>.Monsoon deficit | 'Don't waste water': Karnataka govt asks citizens, 826 villages face drinking water problems.<p>Parameshwara said he extensively discussed with officials the possible impact of the Super El Niño as part of global climate anomalies, the problems people may face due to inadequate rainfall and the likelihood of drought conditions developing in some parts of the state.</p><p>"Keeping the possibility of drought in mind, district-wise action plans should be prepared to ensure drinking water availability, fodder for livestock, management of agricultural activities and water conservation," Parameshwara said, directing officials to continuously monitor reservoir water levels, groundwater conditions and water usage.</p><p>"Permission for drilling borewells for drinking water purposes should be granted expeditiously. There should be no delay in this matter. If necessary, officials should work in coordination with the department of rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR)," Parameshwara said. </p>.Is India prepared for a 'Super El Nino'? Why scientists are worried about 2026 and what it could mean .<p>The government has taken on rent 789 private borewells to supply water to 669 villages, Parameshwara said. Another 139 villages are being given water through tankers.</p><p>On Wednesday, RDPR minister Eshwar Khandre said Karnataka was facing a 42% rainfall deficit and asked citizens to use water judiciously. “The expected rainfall was 145 mm. So far, the state has received only 83 mm,” Khandre said, adding that groundwater levels were falling across the state. </p><p>Revenue Secretary (disaster management) Manoj Kumar Meena told Parameshwara that 2026 was the worst compared with the last six years in terms of rainfall. "We're better than 2023, when rainfall was less, but worse than all other years," he said. </p><p>"If the sea surface temperature increases by 0.5 degrees Celsius continuously for three months, it means El Niño has started," Meena said. "This year, the increase may go beyond 2 degree Celsius, making it one of the strongest El Niños in history." </p><p>Parameshwara was told that the 'Super' El Niño, or 'Godzilla' El Niño, has come after 1877. </p>