Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

As 'super' El Niño looms, Karnataka starts preparation for drought as 122 taluks face drinking water shortage

The government has taken on rent 789 private borewells to supply water to 669 villages, Parameshwara said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 16:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 16:04 IST
Karnataka NewsDroughtEl NinoTalukdrinking water problem

Follow us on :

Follow Us