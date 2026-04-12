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Asha Bhosle death: Film world 'poorer', says CM Siddaramaiah; tributes pour in

Bhosle died this morning in Mumbai following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. She was 92.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 11:53 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 11:53 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahAsha Bhosle

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