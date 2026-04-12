<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday condoled Asha Bhosle’s death and said the film world has become poorer with the loss of the melody queen.</p>.<p>He said that with her demise, a major link between the old and new generations of music has been severed.</p>.<p>Bhosle died this morning in Mumbai following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. She was 92.</p>.<p>She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening due to a chest infection and exhaustion.</p>.<p>“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle, the renowned playback singer of the Indian film industry. The film world has become poorer with the loss of the melody queen, who entertained music lovers for several decades through over 12,000 songs,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.</p>.'Her voice lives on': Indian film industry mourn Asha Bhosle's death.<p>“With her sweet voice, simple speech, and words filled with affection, she will remain eternal in the hearts of the people. With her demise, a significant link between the old and new generations of music has been severed,” he said, praying that her soul rests in peace and that her family, friends, and admirers find the strength to bear the loss.</p>.<p>With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle, the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, was known for her versatility and sang many memorable melodies, ranging from romantic songs and ghazals to peppy numbers. She had also sung several Kannada songs.</p>.<p>Remembering Bhosle, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said she redefined versatility in Indian music.</p>.<p>“Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. She redefined versatility in Indian music, lending her voice to countless unforgettable songs across generations and leaving behind a legacy that will never fade. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Om Shanti,” he posted on X.</p>.<p>Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed grief, calling Bhosle a “towering legend” whose voice defined generations of Indian music.</p>.<p>“Her unparalleled contribution to the world of music, marked by timeless melodies and extraordinary versatility, will continue to inspire artists and audiences alike. My heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers, and the entire music fraternity. May her soul rest in peace,” he posted on X.</p>.<p>Union Minister Pralhad Joshi remembered the Padma Vibhushan awardee as an “unparalleled singer of Indian music.” “With over 12,000 songs across multiple languages and a musical journey spanning seven decades, her contribution to Indian music is truly unparalleled. Her passing marks the end of a golden era, but her voice will remain immortal,” he posted on X.</p>.<p>State BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said Bhosle’s timeless voice defined generations of Indian music and left an indelible mark on the country’s musical heritage.</p>.<p>“Her unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema and music will continue to inspire millions. My heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers, and the entire music fraternity,” he said. </p>