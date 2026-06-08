ASHA workers in Karnataka stage protest seeking 5 months’ incentive

<p>Hosapete: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dakshina-kannada-phc-doctors-raise-issue-of-shortage-of-nurses-lab-technicians-4031753">ASHA workers </a>in the city staged a protest demanding their five month due near the DHO office, here on Monday.</p>.<p>Led by AIUTUC, Karnataka State Composite ASHA workers’ Association members said that the government was appealed to address the issue in a month. But so far, nothing has been done, they pointed out. </p>.<p>Speaking to protesters, Sangha district honourary president Pramod said that Rs 260 crore has been released after the members staged the protest throughout the state. Of that Rs 5.6 crore has been reserved for Vijayanagar district. But due to technical issues, the wages including the incentive amount has not yet reached the workers, he complained. </p>.<p>Prices of essential items have skyrocketed but the government has not considered providing the honorarium for ASHA workers. The protesters further threatened to protest, if the government delays further. </p>.ASHA workers protest demanding remuneration dues.4,000 ASHA workers to take out 'Belagavi Chalo' protest, to press state govt to fulfill promises.<p>District secretary Gouramma said that about nine components in the ASHA portal have been deactivated by the state government claiming that the Centre has not approved it. This would mean that ASHA workers would not receive incentive amount for nine activities including the weekly vaccination programme. Hence, the ASHA workers have decided not to carry out these activities, he added. </p><p>District Health Officer L R Shankar who received the memorandum from them assured that the incentive amount of two months would be released in two months and the remaining amount would be released in 20 days.</p>