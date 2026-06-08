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Homeindiakarnataka

ASHA workers in Karnataka stage protest seeking 5 months’ incentive

Sangha district honourary president Pramod said that Rs 260 crore has been released after the members staged the protest throughout the state.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 18:21 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 18:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHealthcareAsha workers

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