Ashoka, Bellad and others detained during BJP's protest over reopening of 31-year-old Ram temple agitation case

BJP leaders alleged that Congress government wants to threaten Hindus through such arrests as it is jealous of Ram Mandir construction.

MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai, MLC Pradeep Shettar, former MLA Ashok Katwe and other BJP leaders were among the detained.

BJP workers had gathered at the protest venue over an hour before Ashoka and other leaders arrived, and they raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister G Parameshwara, MLA Prasad Abbayya, MLC Jagadish Shettar and others, terming them anti-Hindu. 'Jai Shriram' slogan was also raised repeatedly.

Bhajans were also sung and saffron flags were displayed.

Heavy police bundobust was arranged, and vehicular movement on a stretch of Broadway where Town Police Station is located was also prohibited during the protest.

Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar stated that nearly 150 protesters were detained (preventive arrest). Regarding the demand for action against Police Inspector M M Tahsildar, she said that would be looked into as per rules.