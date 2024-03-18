R Ashoka counters D V Sadananda Gowda, says Vokkaligas treated well in BJP

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said on Sunday that the BJP had not meted out any injustice to Vokkaligas while disbursing tickets in Lok Sabha elections.
Responding to former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda’s allegations that Vokkaligas in BJP were sidelined, Ashoka said that the BJP had treated Vokkaligas fairly so far and the party was yet to decide on tickets for eight seats more in the state.
“Among Vokkaligas, there are a number of dominant sub-castes like Morasu, Gangatkar and Kunchitiga. I am hopeful that all these dominant communities will be given a chance whenever the party announces its second list,” he said.
On Sadananda Gowda failing to make it to the list of BJP candidates this time, Ashoka said the BJP legislators from the city, including him, had strongly lobbied with the party high command that Gowda should be renominated from Bangalore North. But the leaders had other plans and replaced him with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje. “Now, all party workers have decided to work for the party’s choice,” he said.
