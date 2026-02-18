<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to not “divert” funds allotted under the Scheduled Caste Special-Plan/Tribal Sub <br>Plan (SCSP-TSP) for guarantee schemes in the upcoming budget to be tabled on March 6.</p>.<p>In a post on X, he said: “If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah truly has concern for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, let him make it crystal clear on March 6, when he presents the 2026–27 Budget: Not a single rupee of SCSP/TSP funds will be diverted for vote bank guarantees or any other general schemes.”</p>.US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; holds discussions on matters of mutual interest.<p>Noting that the SCSP/TSP Act was enacted to ensure proportional and targeted allocation for the education, health, and empowerment of SC/ST communities, Ashoka said it was not a political contingency fund to plug “fiscal mismanagement.”</p>.<p>The SCSP/TSP Act was enacted in 2013 during Siddaramaiah’s first term as the chief minister.</p>.<p>“March 6 will not just be a budget day. It will be a test of intent. Will this government protect SCSP/TSP funds? Or will it sacrifice them to sustain political guarantees?” he sought to know. </p>