Ashoka, HDK, Vijayendra huddle up

Opposition leaders R Ashoka, H D Kumaraswamy and B Y Vijayendra held a closed door meeting where the alliance partners are said to have discussed the need for consensus on issues they want to raise against the ruling Congress.
A source close to these leaders told reporters that Kumaraswamy suggested both Ashoka and Vijayendra to iron out differences within the BJP in order to send a strong signal to the ruling party. Kumaraswamy also pointed out to the leaders that the BJP’s efforts of trooping into well did not yield any result. In order to avoid such embarrassments in future, the BJP must hammer out differences within at the earliest, the source said.
He also suggested to allow MLAs of respective parties to raise region-specific issues in a systematic manner, the source added.