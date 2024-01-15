Ashoka mocks ‘Nyay’ yatra, says BJP wins wherever Rahul goes

Bengaluru: Taking potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Sunday said Rahul should undertake such tours more often as the BJP won Assembly polls wherever he traversed in the previous edition of the yatra.
Ashoka said the Congress lost the Assembly elections in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the states which he
visited during the previous yatra. History shows that the Congress had always been against ‘Nyay’ (justice) as it was responsible for muzzling the press during the Emergency and made all attempts to weaken the judiciary in that period.
“The party will stand exposed thoroughly during this yatra,” the former deputy chief minister said. “Congress has no moral right to speak about justice in the country as most of their leaders were either on bail or on the verge of going to jail,” he said.
With pre-poll surveys predicting BJP’s victory in the upcoming elections, the Congress had no chance of bouncing back, Ashoka said.
On former minister V Somanna’s recent visit to Delhi, Ashoka said soon after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Somanna had spoken to him (Ashoka) and told him that his ‘contentious issues’ had been addressed and that he would continue in BJP.