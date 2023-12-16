BJP's Ashoka’s debut as oppn leader is a mixed bag of opinions

Senior BJP lawmaker R Ashoka’s maiden legislature session as Leader of the Opposition was characterised by his unsophisticated style, and whatever sparkle of polish on display got overshadowed by divisions within the BJP.
Ashoka, a 7-time MLA who has seen at least nine chief ministers, ran into troubled waters when a section of BJP MLAs defied his decision to stage a walkout from the Assembly.
Fissures became obvious with Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath openly challenging Ashoka’s leadership by complaining that the Leader of the Opposition failed to take everyone into confidence. Ahead of the Assembly session, Ashoka had a huge list of issues with which he wanted to put the Congress government on the mat.
After the Belagavi session concluded Friday, Ashoka lamented that Opposition MLAs were not given adequate time to speak in the Assembly. “We wanted to talk about drought and other burning issues in the state. But our legislators couldn’t,” he said.
To take on the likes of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Law Minister H K Patil and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Ashoka will have to build his own team of wingmen. The absence of Basavaraj Bommai, the former chief minister who has a hold on irrigation and public finance matters, was felt in this session.
“Ashoka needed to tour the state completely before attending the session. As the opposition, we need to respond to issues before the ruling party reacts,” one BJP lawmaker said. “For instance, the incident in Belagavi where a boy’s mother was stripped naked as punishment to her son marrying out of caste. I feel we could have responded faster and sharper.”
BJP sources said Ashoka is being trained in voice modulation, vocabulary and other such aspects. “He has become a better listener after this,” a party functionary said, giving Ashoka six out of 10 marks.
MLAs like Abhay Patil feel that Ashoka gave his best despite the odds. “He succeeded in raising several key issues. It was the BJP’s demand to waive off farm loans completely, which put Congress on the mat. The Congress couldn’t come up with a proper response. This was his first victory,” Patil said.
Political analyst Sandeep Shastri opined that it would be too premature to judge Ashoka. “Notwithstanding internal politics hampering his first stint, Ashoka did not let these issues distract him. He maintained his calm and exercised a lot of caution,” he said. “If he had wider support in the party, he would have, perhaps, been more effective.”