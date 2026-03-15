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Ashoka slams CM Siddaramaiah for asking voters to 'support son'

Siddaramaiah recalled that he had started his political career in 1978 from the region.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 22:47 IST
Karnataka NewsR Ashoka

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