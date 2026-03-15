<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for asking voters to support his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, saying the appeal went against democratic values.</p>.<p>Ashoka was responding to Siddaramaiah’s appeal made to his constituents in Mysuru on Friday, where he not only asserted that he would remain in politics and serve the people till his last breath, but also urged his voters to “support” his son like they had backed him. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah recalled that he had started his political career in 1978 from the region. With the support of the people of Varuna and Chamundeshwari, he become the chief minister and presented 17 budgets, the CM said. </p>.<p>“I contested 13 elections and lost four times. But I continued to serve the people. As I am unable to frequent Varuna, my son is taking care of it. So, support my son,” the chief minister said.</p>.316 domestic LPG cylinders used for commercial purposes seized in Karnataka.<p>Reacting to the remarks, Ashoka told reporters, “By saying ‘take care of my son’, the CM has gone against Dr B R Ambedkar’s ideals. This is democracy, not monarchy. Any candidate should win through the people’s vote”.</p>.<p>Ashoka also criticised the ruling Congress, saying the CM’s camp was holding dinner meetings daily ever since D K Shivakumar hosted one. </p>.<p>“Congress leaders holding dinner meetings are not bothered if people are getting a full meal,” he mocked. </p>.<p>The BJP leader alleged that many Congress legislators were themselves unhappy with the budget as they got no funds even for roads. </p>.<p>Admitting there was a LPG shortage due to the ongoing war, Ashoka asked the CM to extend cooperation to the Centre, instead of playing politics and “instigating” protests. </p>