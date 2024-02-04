R Ashoka slams Congress, demands White Paper on central grants

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Saturday dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release a White Paper on grants that Karnataka has received since 2004 while slamming the Congress’ decision to ferry all lawmakers for a protest to New Delhi.
On February 7, all Congress lawmakers from the state, including Siddaramaiah, will protest in New Delhi against “injustice” to Karnataka by the Union government when it comes to tax devolution and grants-in-aid.
“I urge Siddaramaiah to release a White Paper. How much did Karnataka get from the Union government towards drought, roads, drinking water and so on between 2004 and 2014 when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister remote-controlled by Sonia Gandhi? And, how much did Karnataka receive since 2014 after Narendra Modi became the PM. Release these numbers. Let people decide,” Ashoka said.
Between 2014 and 2019, Ashoka said Karnataka received Rs 1.35 lakh crore under tax devolution. “Between 2019 and 2024, the state got Rs 1.58 lakh crore,” he said. “So, in total, tax devolution is Rs 2.93 lakh crore.”
When Congress was in power, Karnataka got Rs 81,000 crore in 10 years, Ashoka said.
“Congress should be ashamed for deciding to stage a protest in New Delhi,” Ashoka said. “Why have your floor leaders in Parliament not spoken out? Why is Mallikarjun Kharge quiet? Why isn’t Jairam Ramesh speaking? How many times has D K Suresh spoken in Parliament?” he said.
For road works alone, Karnataka has received Rs 1.16 lakh crore under PM Modi, Ashoka claimed.
Ashoka charged that the Congress is staging the protest to divert attention away from its failures. “The government has failed to prevent farmer suicides by compensating them adequately. The government is giving farmers Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 25,000 per hectare,” he said.
“When I was revenue minister, we identified flood-hit areas in November and released compensation the very next month. We received relief from the Union government in March. We did not wait for the Union government to release grants,” Ashoka said. “Why can’t you (Congress) do the same and release funds without waiting for the Centre?”