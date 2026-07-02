Ashoka slams govt's Gruha Jyothi verification process

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday slammed the state government for seeking to check PAN cards and caste certificates during its drive to verify the authenticity of Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries.</p>.<p>Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashoka said: "To hide empty coffers and reduce the number of beneficiaries under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the government is scheming to have house-to-house verification. They have asked people to show PAN cards and caste certificates to the Escom officials who come for verification."</p>.R Ashoka seeks SIT probe into Gruha Lakshmi 'irregularities'.<p>He sought to know what sort of a guarantee it was if an unconditional transfer of 200 units of power was now being "determined" based on income and caste.</p>.<p>"By seeking PAN cards and caste certificates, whom are you trying to exclude from the list? This loot government, which is struggling to manage guarantees without funds, has brought this U-turn policy to deprive lakhs of poor and middle-class persons of Gruha Jyothi." </p>.<p>Ashoka said they wouldn’t allow this "anti-people" government to snatch away people’s rights.</p>