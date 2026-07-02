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Homeindiakarnataka

Ashoka slams govt's Gruha Jyothi verification process

Ashoka said they wouldn’t allow this "anti-people" government to snatch away people’s rights.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 23:56 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSITAshoka

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