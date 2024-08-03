Ashram in-charge arrested for assaulting school student in Karnataka's Raichur

Raichur: A boy studying at a government primary school in Raichur was beaten severely by the in-charge of an adjacent Ramakrishna Ashram over a trivial matter on Friday. The boy was staying in the ashram along with several other poor students.

P Venugopal, the in-charge of the ashram, assaulted the boy who hails from Koppal. The victim's mother came to know about the assault on Friday evening after seeing injury marks on his thighs, eyes and other parts of the body.

She provided preliminary treatment to her son by carrying him to the Janata Hospital situated on Chandraband road.