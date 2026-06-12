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Homeindiakarnataka

Asked for sports department: Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

'I have always been into sports. Even to this day, I conduct sporting events in Belagavi by spending Rs 50 lakh,' he said.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:07 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakasatish jarkiholi

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