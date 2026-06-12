Asked for sports department: Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

<p>Bengaluru: Public Works Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/satish-jarkiholi">Satish Jarkiholi</a> said Thursday that he wanted the youth empowerment & sports portfolio as an additional responsibility.</p>.Marginalisation of Ahinda communities not new, says Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.<p>“I have always been into sports. Even to this day, I conduct sporting events in Belagavi by spending Rs 50 lakh. Karnataka can become number one in sports. Even in the Dharam Singh government, I had asked for the sports department,” Satish told reporters.</p>.<p>Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has allocated the department of youth empowerment and sports to his deputy G Parameshwara. </p>