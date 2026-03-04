Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Assault case: Karnataka High Court orders fresh probe as accused is juvenile

The court passed this order while partly allowing the petition challenging the FIR and chargesheet filed by Bilikere police in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 21:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us