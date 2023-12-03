Assault on advocate: Police personnel stage protest for arresting constable

Chikkamagaluru: The case pertaining to the assault on advocate Preetham by the police has taken a new turn.

Condemning the arrest of police constable Guruprasad in connection with the assault, police personnel along with family members staged a protest throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The protesters demanded the release of Guruprasad and also to book a case against advocate Preetham.

The protest was withdrawn on Sunday after the constable was released and a case was registered against the advocate.

On the allegations of assault on advocate Preetham who was riding bike without helmet on November 30 night, Superintendent of Police Dr Vikram Amate had suspended PSI Mahesh Poojaru, ASI Ramappa, head constable Shashidar, constables Guruprasad, B K Nikhil and V T Yuvaraj. Advocates had demanded the arrest of all the police personnel and had staged a protest.

The High Court of Karnataka had even taken up a suo motu PIL petition in the case pertaining to the alleged assault on an advocate by the Chikkmagaluru town police on December 1.