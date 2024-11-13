Home
Assembly bypoll: Voting underway in three segments in Karnataka

More than seven lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in about 770 polling stations in Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna, where a total of 45 candidates are in the fray.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 05:40 IST

Comments
