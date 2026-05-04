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Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress performed better in Kerala, anti-incumbency trends influenced WB, TN: CM Siddaramaiah

In West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, there may have been an anti-incumbency trend, and that could have influenced the results, he added.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSiddaramaiahTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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