Association demands list of unauthorised schools in Karnataka

The Karnataka Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has condemned the decision by the department of school education and literacy for publishing the list of authorised schools, instead of publishing the list of the unauthorised schools.
The department has recently published the list of 17,000 authorised schools in the state and asked parents to make their choices by checking the list.
D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Association said, “We have decided to give the education department one week’s time to publish the list of the unauthorised schools and we will stage a protest if such list is not published.”
Published 24 May 2024, 21:25 IST