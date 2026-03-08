Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

At 0.44%, Karnataka's HIV prevalence above national average 0.2%

Under Mission AIDS Suraksha, India aims to achieve HIV control by World AIDS Day on December 1, 2027
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 01:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 01:38 IST
Karnataka NewshealthKarnatakaHIV

Follow us on :

Follow Us