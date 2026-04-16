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At 44ºC, village near Kalaburagi records highest temperature in country

The state had witnessed 44.01 degree Celsius temperature on April 15, 2010.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 21:39 IST
KarnatakaheatwaveweatherKalaburagi

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