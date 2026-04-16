At 44ºC, village near Kalaburagi records highest temperature in country

<p>Kalaburagi: Aurad village in Kalaburagi taluk and Akola (Vidarbha region of Maharashtra) recorded a temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest in the country. </p>.<p>India meteorological department scientist Lata Sridhar said this was also the highest temperature recorded in Karnataka till April 15 during summer over the last 16 years. The state had witnessed 44.01 degree Celsius temperature on April 15, 2010. </p>.<p>A yellow alert has been issued for Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi districts from April 15 to 17 as north interior Karnataka faces intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures expected to hover around 42 and 44 degrees Celsius.</p>.Heatwave conditions to intensify in Karnataka, says IMD.<p>Municipal corporations in the region have taken several measures to protect people from excess heatwave conditions.</p>.<p>Officials arranged shade facilities with green nets at traffic signals in Ballari, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and other cities which are expected to see further rise in temperature. <br><br>Kalaburagi deputy commissioner B Fouzia Tarannum has, in a press release, advised people to avoid going outdoors as much as possible, especially between 12 noon and 4 pm. </p>.<p>Farmers and agricultural workers should use a hat or an umbrella in addition to putting a wet cloth on the head, neck, face and limbs if there is a situation where they have to work outside.</p>.<p>"Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles. It is advisable to use curtains, shutters or sunshades to keep the house cool and to take a bath in cold water," the DC said in the press release.</p>