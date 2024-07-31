At least nine lives from Karnataka lost in Wayanad landslides

Mysuru: The number of people from Karnataka who have lost their lives in landslides at Kerala's Wayanad has touched nine, with seven new deaths reported on Wednesday.

So far, four from Chamarajnagar district—Rajendra (50), Rathnamma (45), Puttasiddi (62) and Rani (50)—and five from Mandya district—Leelavathi, Nihal from K R Pete taluk; Savithri (54), Achchu, Sri Kutti from Malavalli—lost their lives in the natural calamity.

Gundlupet Tahsildar Ramesh Babu, who is in Wayanad, has confirmed the news.