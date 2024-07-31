At least nine lives from Karnataka lost in Wayanad landslides

Mysuru: The number of people from Karnataka who have lost their lives in landslides at Kerala's Wayanad has touched nine, with seven new deaths reported on Wednesday.
So far, four from Chamarajnagar district—Rajendra (50), Rathnamma (45), Puttasiddi (62) and Rani (50)—and five from Mandya district—Leelavathi, Nihal from K R Pete taluk; Savithri (54), Achchu, Sri Kutti from Malavalli—lost their lives in the natural calamity.
Gundlupet Tahsildar Ramesh Babu, who is in Wayanad, has confirmed the news.
Victims from Chamarajnagar
1. Deceased couple Rajendra and Rathnamma from Irasavadi village, who resided in Chooralmala of Wayanad's Meppadi in Kerala. Their bodies have not been located yet.
2. Bodies of Puttasiddi (62) and Rani (50) from Chamarajnagar who resided in Wayanad's Meppadi, whose deaths were reported on Tuesday, were discovered on Wednesday. Rani's husband and nephew are missing.
3. Swamishetty (70) son of Bellashetty from Thriyambakapura village in Gundlupet Taluk, is admitted to Vythri Taluk hospital.
1. Deceased Leelavathi and her grand son Nihal (26) belong to a family from Kaththaragatta village of K R Pete taluk. These residents of Mundakayam in Wayanad were dead.
2. Jhansi Rani, her husband Anil Kumar and father-in-law Devaraju are said to be in critical condition. The aforementioned Leelavathi is Jhansi Rani's mother-in-law, Nihal is her son. Jhansi's parents, Jagadeesh and Kullamma, had approached the Mandya district administration for help.
3. The ones from Malavalli who lost their lives include Savithri, her grand child Achchu, and Sri Kutti son of Savitha, who resided in Chooralmala. Savitha, along with six more people from the same family, is missing.
Published 31 July 2024, 06:16 IST