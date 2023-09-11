At over one lakh in 8 months, EV numbers zoom in Karnataka

For the first time, the number of electric vehicles (EVs) registered in Karnataka has crossed the one-lakh mark within a year. According to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), 1.02 lakh EVs were registered in the state between Jan 1, 2023 and Sept 7, 2023. While 95,929 EVs were registered in 2022, this year, it has crossed the one-lakh mark within eight months. Experts attribute this to the rise in awareness among people and expansion of the market, leading to an increase in options and models.