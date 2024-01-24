Attack on Rahul Gandhi shows security system failure: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the attack on Rahul Gandhi in Assam indicates the failure of the security system.

He was speaking to media persons at the helipad of 'Central School for Tibetans' ground at Bylakuppe camp 1 of Periyapatna of Mysuru district on Wednesday.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "BJP leaders are deliberately creating problems for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' of Rahul Gandhi. It is against the provisions of the Indian Constitution. Every citizen has got a right under the Indian Constitution to take out 'Padayatra' or protest against any Government."

He added, "Rahul Gandhi has taken up Padayatra in the entire Country to understand the problems of people of this Country and to find out the solutions for them. It is the duty of the Government of India and Assam State Government to give proper security to him as there is a threat to the Nehru family."

"It is a violation of their duty. Assam CM was in the Congress party and went to BJP and became CM of Assam. In order to woo PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he has done it. Instigating such an act is against the Constitution. A CM should not behave like this. I strongly condemn this," he said, referring to Himanta Biswa Sarma's actions.

Regarding rumors on Jagadish Shettar going back to BJP, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Shettar himself has cleared that he would not go to BJP again and would not quit Congress at any cost. It is just the BJP which is creating such publicity," he said.