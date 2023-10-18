Attibele fire tragedy: Death toll rises to 17

Bengaluru: The death toll in the Attibele firecracker blaze rose to 17 on Wednesday after another victim passed away early in the morning.

Rajesh, 19, who was an employee at the firecracker godown, suffered 30-40 per cent burn injuries and was critical in the intensive care unit at St John's Medical College Hospital.

Rajesh had suffered significant inhalational burns and was on the ventilator, where he passed away early on Wednesday.

"He continued to be critical despite surgical intervention and skin grafting on October 10. His condition showed no signs of improvement and continued to deteriorate due to significant inhalational burns and infection," Dr Arvind Kasthuri, Chief of Medical Services, St John's Medical College Hospital, told DH.

The combination of his airway injuries, infection due to burns and an overall poor condition of health led to multi-organ dysfunction, ultimately leading to a cardiac arrest, the doctor added.