Audit process still on, committed to transparency: Tourism department

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/karnataka-can-be-future-anchor-of-tourism-in-india-says-union-minister-gajendra-singh-shekawat-4028996">Tourism </a>Department has said that it will provide detailed explanations to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on observations made in its draft audit report that flagged irregularities worth Rs 200 crore. </p>.<p>Tourism commissioner Akram Pasha said this in a statement issued in response to the article ‘Tourism dept: CAG unearths Rs 200-cr irregularities’ published by <em>DH</em> on June 5. </p>.<p>Pasha said his department has been subjected to a CAG audit for the year ending March 31, 2025.</p>.<p>The draft audit report has criticised the department for “significant and systemic deficiencies”, “irregular fund management” and “misutilisation of public funds”. Pasha said the draft report represented preliminary audit observations. </p>.CAG flags Rs 200-crore irregularities in tourism department between 2020 and 2024.<p>“Every observation contained in the draft audit report has already been replied to by the department with supporting documentation,” Pasha stated. </p>.<p>“The audit process is still underway and the draft report remains under examination,” Pasha stated. “...any reference to the contents of the draft report as concluded audit findings would be premature and may not reflect the final outcome of the audit process.” </p>.<p>Pasha pointed out that the next stage in the audit process is the exit meeting (yet to be conducted) between his department and the CAG. “Based on the explanations, records and clarifications submitted by the department, several draft observations may undergo modification, revision or deletion in accordance with the established audit process,” he said. </p>.<p>“The Tourism Department is fully cooperating with the audit process,” Pasha stated. </p>