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Homeindiakarnataka

Audit process still on, committed to transparency: Tourism department

Tourism commissioner Akram Pasha said this in a statement issued in response to the article ‘Tourism dept: CAG unearths Rs 200-cr irregularities’ published by DH on June 5.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 22:53 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 22:53 IST
KarnatakaTourism

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