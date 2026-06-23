Australian firm detects gold deposits near Haveri village in Karnataka

<p>Haveri: An Australia-based industrial consultant company has estimated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/minerals">mineral </a>deposits (oxide and sulphide) of 27 lakh MT in Ganajuru village of Haveri taluk. According to its report, each tonne of mineral could yield approximately 3.40 gm of gold.</p>.<p>Ganajuru village is situated 6 KM away from Haveri town. The mineral exploration study was conducted in the vicinity of Bannegudda of Ganajuru. </p>.<p>Deccan Gold Mining Company had conducted an aerial and geological survey of the area. It’s sister concern Deccan Exploration Services had entrusted further studies to Snowden Mining Industry Consultants of Australia. A team of the said firm led by a geologist camped in Ganajuru village and conducted the study by extracting mineral samples from the earth. </p>.<p>After conducting the study for two years from 2015, the team submitted a report to Deccan Gold Mining Company in 2017.</p>.India discontinues parts of gold deposit scheme amid rising prices.<p>Based on this report, the said company had sought permission for taking up gold mining. However, permission was not granted in view of the violation of the laws in force at that time.</p>.<p>A recent judgment of the Supreme Court in a mining case from Maharashtra is said to be favourable for commencing mining at Ganajuru.</p>.<p>The report states that main gold deposit is located just beneath Bennegudda and the mineral is spread over 72 acres. It further adds that gold mining could be conducted here with “ordinary-sized pits.”</p>.<p>The mineral exploration team had drilled borewells at 200 locations on 480 acres of land. Stones with mineral content were found even before groundwater deposit was hit. </p>.<p>The report says that the mineral deposit is situated close to National Highway, railway station, Varada river and other infrastructure and therefore is an ideal location for mining. </p>