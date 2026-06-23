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Homeindiakarnataka

Australian firm detects gold deposits near Haveri village in Karnataka

Ganajuru village is situated 6 KM away from Haveri town. The mineral exploration study was conducted in the vicinity of Bannegudda of Ganajuru.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 00:52 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 00:52 IST
Karnataka NewsGoldhaveriminerals

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