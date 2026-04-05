<p>Bengaluru: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) said on Sunday it had strengthened auto LPG distribution across Karnataka to address the surge in demand. </p><p>The PSU's average daily supply increased from 43.5 metric tonnes per day in February to 59.53 MT/day in March, and further to 68.53 MT/day, starting April 4. This translates to a nearly 70% increase since February. </p><p>In Karnataka, oil marketing companies (OMCs) operate 72 Auto LPG dispensing stations (ALDSs), with 55 run by IOCL alone. Private players operate over 300 ALDSs, of which nearly 80% have become non-operational, it stated. </p><p>According to IOCL, infrastructure limitations, including limited ALDSs, have constrained dispensing capacity, and operational challenges make it difficult to fully offset the supply gap caused by the closure of private auto LPG outlets. </p>.IndianOil scales up Auto LPG supplies across Karnataka amidst surge in demand.<p>Pricing disparities are influencing consumer behaviour. While PSU-operated outlets are selling auto LPG at Rs 89.52 per litre in Bengaluru, private marketers are selling between Rs 99 and Rs 105. This difference has resulted in increased footfall and longer wait times at PSU-operated stations. </p><p>Stating that approximately 70% of the auto fleet is equipped with dual-fuel capability, IOCL asked drivers to temporarily switch to petrol.</p>