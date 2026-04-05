Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Auto LPG supply up 70% in Karnataka since February, says IOCL

'But infra limitations make it difficult to fully offset supply gap as 80% of private outlets shut'
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 16:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 16:01 IST
Karnataka NewsLPGAuto

Follow us on :

Follow Us