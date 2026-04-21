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Auto unions in Karnataka oppose call to make Kannada proficiency a must

Such a mandate is 'unnecessary' in Bengaluru, given the cosmopolitian nature of the city crowd, said D Rudramurthy, general secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU).
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 01:42 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 01:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKannadaAutos

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