Avengers assemble against B Y Vijayendra in Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru: Disgruntled BJP lawmakers Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi on Thursday kickstarted their attempt to stitch up a team of “like-minded” leaders to revolt against the saffron party’s veteran B S Yediyurappa and his son, the party’s state president B Y Vijayendra.

Yatnal and Ramesh held a meeting with former BJP MLA Kumar Bangarappa’s residence here. Former Mysore MP Pratap Simha also attended this meeting.

“We discussed how the BJP has become a father-son party. We must free the party from their hold,” Yatnal told reporters.

Yatnal, a known Yediyurappa baiter, accused the former chief minister and his son of “anti-party activities” during the recent Lok Sabha polls. “We want to tell the high command about all that,” he said.

Before going to the BJP high command, Yatnal said a “big meeting” will be held in a week’s time with “like-minded” leaders to discuss the party’s future in Karnataka. “I didn’t know there was so much disgruntlement within the party,” he said.