AWAKE empowers women with car driving training

Bengaluru: In an effort to empower women, the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka (AWAKE), has rolled out a car driving training program, which aims to equip women with the skills and the confidence to take control of the wheel. This, they believe, will boost self-sufficiency and provide a safe commuting option for women travellers.



About 90 women have already been trained in the first batch. Training for the second and third batches are underway. "We believe that by teaching women to drive, we are not only imparting a valuable life skill but also opening doors to economic opportunities," said Bhuvana, Vice-President of AWAKE. "This program is about empowering women to be self-reliant and creating a safer environment for them."

Anuradha, the founder of Pink Taxi and a member of AWAKE, played a crucial role in conceptualising and launching this initiative. Her experience in the transportation industry and commitment to women's empowerment have been instrumental in shaping the program.



AWAKE has forged a strategic network with popular ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber, ensuring that women who train under this program have access to employment opportunities.