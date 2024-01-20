Awe, admiration, cheers and quiet gratitude: The many moods

Bengaluru: A celebratory air settled in at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on Friday, as changemakers from different parts of Karnataka arrived with families and communities at the DH Changemakers 2024.
The DH Changemakers 2024, powered by Mahindra, saw 15 unique changemakers being awarded for stirring social change through their actions. The knowledge partner for the event was Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, the education partner was Vista's Learning, the healthcare partner was Manipal Hospitals, the banking partner was Vasavi MSCM Cooperative Bank Ltd, and the TV Partner was Asianet Suvarna News.
As people trickled into the venue ahead of the awards ceremony, familiar faces, young and old, chatted and shared stories of revolution and change in their own ways.
Videos of these changemakers' lives and work displayed on the big screen evoked awe, admiration and many cheers from the audience, while awardees took the stage in humble gratitude.
One changemaker G K Prema's journey in bringing a revolution in the vicious practices of menstruation in Chitradurga drenched the crowd with poignancy, while the wry humour of Karabasappa Gondi, a policeman raising an army of blood donors in Akki Alur village, Haveri district, balanced out their vehemence.
When Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy sat cross-legged on stage in her striking purple-gold sari, the audience fell silent, possibly anticipating the musical journey they'd embark upon.
As she sang a mix of classical, folk and sufi compositions, an enraptured audience hung onto every note and syllable of her soulful, lullaby-like renditions. Preceding every performance was an anecdote attached to the composition. Throughout the 20-minute performance, the crowd sat in stunned silence before breaking into thunderous applause.
Manso Re, director and scriptwriter, said, "Deccan Herald has identified people who have made extensive contributions in their own right. These are people whose work has been unheard of. This kind of recognition will not only give the changemakers a sense of responsibility of carrying this out in the future but also set standards for future pioneers."