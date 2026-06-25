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Homeindiakarnataka

Ayodhya Ram Mandir bomb plot terror suspect sent to 10-day police custody

The police, who took him into custody from the district jail, are interrogating him at the Harihar Rural police station.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 14:06 IST
India NewsAyodhya Ram MandirBomb threatterror

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