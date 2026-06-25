Ayodhya Ram Mandir bomb plot terror suspect sent to 10-day police custody

<p>Davangere: A 20-year old Suhail, terror suspect, who was arrested on charges of having links with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>, has been remanded in police custody for ten days.</p><p>Harihar rural police had filed a petition in the Harihar Principal Civil and JMFC Court to remand the suspect, who was in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/judicial-custody">judicial custody</a>, for further investigation. The court, which heard the application, remanded him to police custody.</p>.Terror suspect held in Karnataka's Davangere planned to attack on Ayodhya Ram mandir? .<p>The police, who took him into custody from the district jail, are interrogating him at the Harihar Rural police station. The suspect's mobile phone has been sent to the forensic science laboratory to retrieve the data from the phone.</p><p>It is said that he had a plan to place a bomb in Ram mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. </p>