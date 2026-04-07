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Azhar to campaign for Cong nominee Samarth today

According to DCC general secretary Dinesh K Shetty, Azhar and Shivakumar will offer prayers to the goddess Durgambika Devi and at Hazrat Syed Kadak Shah Wali Dargah in the city before taking out a road show.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 01:30 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 01:30 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaDK ShivakumarIndia PoliticsAssembly pollsMohammad Azharuddin

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