<p>Davangere: Former India cricketer and Telangana minister Mohammad Azharuddin, along with KPCC president D K Shivakumar, will campaign for Congress nominee from Davangere South Assembly constituency Samarth Shamanur on the last day of the campaigning on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to DCC general secretary Dinesh K Shetty, Azhar and Shivakumar will offer prayers to the goddess Durgambika Devi and at Hazrat Syed Kadak Shah Wali Dargah in the city before taking out a road show.</p>.Davanagere byelection | BJP believes in Godse Hindutva, but Congress in Gandhi Hindutva: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>The roadshow will pass through Madakari Nayaka Circle, Doddapete, Old Betur Road, Medina Circle, Azad Nagar, Basha Nagar, Akhtar Raza Circle, Shivanagar, and will culminate near the SSM Nagar stadium at 5 pm.</p>.<p>District in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun, MP Prabha Mallikarjun, MLAs D G Shanthanagowda, B Devendrappa, K S Basavanthappa, Basavaraj V Shivaganga among other leaders will be present.</p>