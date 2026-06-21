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Homeindiakarnataka

B K Hariprasad assumes charge as KPCC chief at mega Congress convention

An OBC leader from the Billava community, Hariprasad, was re-elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaIndia PoliticskpccBK Hariprasad

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