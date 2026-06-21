B K Hariprasad assumes charge as KPCC chief at mega Congress convention

<p>Bengaluru: Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader B K Hariprasad formally assumed charge as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Congress president at a mega convention here on Sunday.</p>.<p>At the ceremony, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">Chief Minister D K Shivakumar</a>, who had served as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president since 2020, formally handed over charge to Hariprasad by presenting him with the party flag.</p>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, ministers, legislators and party office-bearers attended the event.</p>.<p>The 71-year-old MLC was appointed Karnataka Congress president on June 3, following Shivakumar's recent resignation as KPCC chief, a post he had continued to hold after becoming CM.</p>.BK Hariprasad to take over as Karnataka Congress chief at mega rally .<p>An OBC leader from the Billava community, Hariprasad, was re-elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday.</p>.<p>He has previously served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha and as the AICC in-charge of Haryana and several other states.</p>.<p>The ruling party projected the event, held at Palace Grounds here, as the beginning of its campaign for a series of upcoming elections, including those for the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), zilla and taluk panchayats, leading up to the 2028 Assembly elections.</p>