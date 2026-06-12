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Homeindiakarnataka

B K Hariprasad holds first meeting with Rahul Gandhi as KPCC chief

'After appointing as KPCC President, I met Shri @RahulGandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi and expressed my gratitude,' he posted on X.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 19:25 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 19:25 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsB K Hariprasad

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