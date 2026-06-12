B K Hariprasad holds first meeting with Rahul Gandhi as KPCC chief

<p>New Delhi: Newly appointed State Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-k-hariprasad">B K Hariprasad</a> on Thursday met Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> here. </p><p>This is his first meeting with Rahul after becoming the state president. </p>.'For power, go to DKS; for strengthening Congress, come to me': New Karnataka PCC chief B K Hariprasad.<p>"After appointing as KPCC President, I met Shri @RahulGandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi and expressed my gratitude," he posted on X. </p><p>"At the same time, we held extensive consultations regarding party organization," Hariprasad posted.</p>