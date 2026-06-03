B K Hariprasad takes over as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief

<p>Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-k-hariprasad">B K Hariprasad</a>, 71, on Wednesday took over as the 23rd Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, returning an OBC leader to the post after 23 years.</p><p>“AICC president has appointed B K Hariprasad as the KPCC president with immedaite effect. The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president D K Shivakumar,” stated a AICC press release dated June 3, 2026, signed by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.</p><p>A prominent Billava face from Bengaluru, Hariprasad’s elevation coincides with his predecessor D K Shivakumar’s swearing in as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka, with the party banking on a Billava-OBC leader to retain its Ahinda coalition following Siddaramaiah’s exit. The last OBC KPCC chief was Janardhan Poojary, also a Billava from Dakshina Kannada, in 2003.</p>.11 ministers of Siddaramaiah govt inducted into Karnataka CM Shivakumar's diverse Cabinet.<p>A Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, Hariprasad has deep Congress roots. He joined the party in 1972 and grew up the ranks through NSUI and Youth Congress, serving as NSUI general secretary from 1979-81 and All India Youth Congress vice-president from 1989-90. </p><p>He was AICC joint secretary from 1997-98, All India Congress Seva Dal chairman from 2000-01, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aicc">AICC</a> secretary from 2001-06 and AICC general secretary from 2006-18.</p><p>In the AICC, he was in-charge of a dozen states at different times: Gujarat, Puducherry, Diu & Daman, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1990, 2004, 2013 and 2014, he served on nearly a dozen parliamentary standing committees, including those on defence, external affairs, finance and home. He also represented India at international forums, including the United Nations and Geneva-based bodies.</p>.Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar on Day one: Free bus travel for students, job plan for Kannadigas.<p>An organisation man, he contested Bengaluru South twice, losing to BJP’s H N Ananth Kumar in 1999 and Tejasvi Surya in 2019. A vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, BJP and RSS, his aggressive style and easy equation with Shivakumar are seen as assets to counter the opposition BJP’s Hindutva politics. His vocal advocacy of political agency for OBC communities aligns with the Congress’ OBC push at the national level.</p><p>His ties with Siddaramaiah were strained when he was denied a Cabinet berth during Siddaramaiah’s tenure. Aligning with Shivakumar’s camp, he later questioned Siddaramaiah’s socialist credentials: “Someone who wears a panche, a Hublot watch and a khaki chaddi inside cannot be a socialist."</p><p>With long Delhi stints, Gandhi family proximity and the Ahinda push in his favour, Hariprasad’s elevation also completes the “original” Congressmen’s quiet effort to wrest key posts from “outsiders.” His immediate task: manage factions, bridge the gap between party and the government, balance caste interests and prepare Congress for local body polls and 2028.</p>