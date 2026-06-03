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Homeindiakarnataka

B K Hariprasad takes over as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief

OBC veteran tasked with holding Ahinda base.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 16:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsKarnataka Pradesh Congress CommitteeB K Hariprasad

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