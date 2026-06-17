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Homeindiakarnataka

B K Hariprasad to take charge as KPCC chief on June 21

District Congress Committee president H B Manjappa said that all the people’s representatives of the district and office-bearers of the front-line units of the party will attend the event.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 00:30 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 00:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakakpccBK Hariprasad

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