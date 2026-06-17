B K Hariprasad to take charge as KPCC chief on June 21

<p>Davanagere: The swearing-in ceremony of the new KPCC president B K Hariprasad will be held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on June 21, said KPCC General Secretary D Basavaraj and District Congress Committee President H B Manjappa.</p>.<p>Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who was the KPCC president, will hand over power to Hariprasad. AICC working committee member Siddaramaiah and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present.</p>.<p>He said the next two years will be the election season, with urban and rural local body elections to be held. The party high command has chosen good leaders, he added. “I am confident that Hariprasad, who is committed, will take the party to the top,” he said.</p>.<p>District Congress Committee president H B Manjappa said that all the people’s representatives of the district and office-bearers of the front-line units of the party will attend the event.</p>.<p>DHUDA president Dinesh K Shetty, former mayor K Chaman Saab, leaders K G Shivakumar, Anitabai Malatesh, Ayub Pailwan, A Nagaraj, Rajesh, B Vinayak, K M Manjunath and Liyakat Ali were present.</p>