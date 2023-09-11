B K Hariprasad's statement has damaged his own reputation: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and DK District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed his disapproval of MLC B K Hariprasad's recent statement. Rao emphasized that Hariprasad, a seasoned politician, should not have made a public statement that individuals wearing a Hublot watch and khaki shorts underneath their dhoti are not true socialists. He pointed out that this statement has ultimately harmed Hariprasad's own reputation.
When asked by mediapersons about Hariprasad's statement, Rao said, "I do not know the context in which he made such a statement, but he should not have behaved in a manner that could bring embarrassment to the party."
Addressing concerns about whether the Congress party is sidelining Billava leaders, Rao said that the Congress has given equal opportunities to all and that there is no discrimination in the party.
Regarding the the row over Ganeshotsava celebrations at the Mangala auditorium in the Mangalore University campus, Minister Rao said that this tradition has been observed in the university campus for the last 40 years. He said that there is no valid reason to make an issue out of it. “The University is an autonomous body. The Vice-Chancellor and Chancellor decide on the celebrations. There is no need for outsiders to interfere in the matter. What RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat says is not important here.”
Minister Rao also noted that Mangalore University's accreditation had recently dropped from an A grade to a B grade. He emphasized the importance of discussing the quality of education within the university.
Further, he said one should not try to disturb peace and harmony in the society when the elections are nearing. "People in the district are closely watching all developments," he said.