B K Hariprasad's statement has damaged his own reputation: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Addressing concerns about whether the Congress party is sidelining Billava leaders, Rao said that the Congress has given equal opportunities to all and that there is no discrimination in the party.

Regarding the the row over Ganeshotsava celebrations at the Mangala auditorium in the Mangalore University campus, Minister Rao said that this tradition has been observed in the university campus for the last 40 years. He said that there is no valid reason to make an issue out of it. “The University is an autonomous body. The Vice-Chancellor and Chancellor decide on the celebrations. There is no need for outsiders to interfere in the matter. What RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat says is not important here.”

Minister Rao also noted that Mangalore University's accreditation had recently dropped from an A grade to a B grade. He emphasized the importance of discussing the quality of education within the university.

Further, he said one should not try to disturb peace and harmony in the society when the elections are nearing. "People in the district are closely watching all developments," he said.