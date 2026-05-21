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Homeindiakarnataka

No more delays: SC gives Karnataka final deadline till August for Bengaluru civic polls

The term of the erstwhile city corporation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, had expired on September 10, 2020.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 01:10 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 01:10 IST
KarnatakaSupreme Court

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