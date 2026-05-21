<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted extension till August 31 to the Karnataka government and the State Election Commission for concluding elections to the five municipal corporations in Bengaluru, stating that no further extension would be granted. </p>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi extended the previous deadline from June 30 to August 31, upon hearing senior advocate A M Singhvi appearing for the Karnataka government.</p>.<p>Both the state government and the SEC filed pleas seeking three more months for the purpose, stating that the staff would be busy in conducting census, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Class X and XII board examinations, etc. </p>.<p>Karnataka’s Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty and advocate Nishanth Patil also appeared for the state government.</p>.<p>They sought modification of the apex court’s order of January 12, which directed for completing the polls by June 30.</p>.<p>Singhvi contended there was difficulty in arranging the state government staff due to the SIR exercise. Opposing the plea, senior advocate K Parameshwara submitted that the previous extension was granted after an undertaking that the polls would be conducted by June 30.</p>.<p>In its order, the bench said: “Taking into consideration the attenuating circumstances that have been placed before us, the time-period for conduct of the subject-elections is extended up to August 31.”</p>.<p>However, the court made it amply clear that “no further extension shall be granted in this regard”.</p>.<p>On January 12, the Supreme Court had directed the state government to complete the civic polls in the Greater Bengaluru area by June 30.</p>.<p>The term of the erstwhile city corporation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, had expired on September 10, 2020.</p>.<p>In its plea, the SEC said it has taken proactive steps to conclude the elections as directed by the court. </p>.<p>“However, the concerns expressed by the state government authorities prima facie appear to be genuine as the Union government ordered census, and SIR is occupying the entire time and logistics of the authorities who are also entrusted with the responsibilities of assisting the State Election Commission to conduct the elections. Hence, there is delay in holding the elections and the extension of time sought is bona fide,” the SEC said.</p>.<p>It said it can conduct the polls only with the assistance of the state government.</p>.<p>Due to the deployment of manpower by the state government for the purpose of conducting census, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, etc., the required manpower and logistics may be unavailable with the state government.</p>.<p>In its plea, the state government said it is not seeking the extension due to any financial constraints, as ample funds have already been allocated and released for the electoral process. </p>.<p>“Rather, the extension is necessitated by a severe lack of available manpower, as the entire administrative and field-level machinery is currently deployed for statutory census activities, the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the conduct of<br />board examinations. Granting this extension will ensure proper completion of these statutory obligations and adequate election preparedness,” it said.</p>.<p>The government said it has diligently completed all its responsibilities, including the publication of final ward reservation notifications, without affecting the election process.</p>.<p>Quote - Taking into consideration the attenuating circumstances that have been placed before us the time-period for conduct of the subject-elections is extended up to August 31. However it is made amply clear that no further extension shall be granted in this regard.\n\nSupreme Court</p>