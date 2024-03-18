Bengaluru stares at insipid food table as water table dips in Kolar, Chikkaballapur

“Most vegetables supplied to Bengaluru come from nearby Malur and other taluks in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts. This is the case because vegetables and fruits are highly perishable. Due to proximity and the massive scale of demand from Bengaluru, these areas have become important,” says Prakash Kammardi, retired professor in the department of agricultural economics at University of Agricultural Sciences and former chairman of Karnataka Agricultural Prices Commission.