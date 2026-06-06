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Homeindiakarnataka

B Y Vijayendra ropes in seniors to oversee party activities 

The move comes in the backdrop of seniors repeatedly complaining of being sidelined.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 01:12 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 01:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaB Y Vijayendra

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