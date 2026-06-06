B Y Vijayendra ropes in seniors to oversee party activities 

<p>Bengaluru: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Friday deployed senior leaders, including Union minister Pralhad Joshi, to oversee the party’s organisational activities. </p>.<p>The move comes in the backdrop of seniors repeatedly complaining of being sidelined. </p>.<p>According to a press release, the BJP’s core committee members have been deputed as ‘pramukhs’ to 10 organisational divisions of the party. </p>.<p>Joshi has been given the Dharwad division from where he is elected to the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka will head the Mysuru division.</p>.Top BJP leader's Karnataka visit puts focus on Vijayendra's future, term as state party chief ends in November .<p>Nirmal Kumar Surana (Mangaluru), Nalin Kumar Kateel (Shivamogga), C T Ravi (Belagavi), Govind Karjol (Kalaburagi), Basavaraj Bommai (Ballari), B Sriramulu (Davangere), Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (Bengaluru Rural) and D V Sadananda Gowda (Bengaluru) have been appointed as divisional ‘pramukhs’ as well. </p>.<p>The party’s office-bearers have been attached as ‘pramukhs’ to each of the 39 organisational districts. </p>