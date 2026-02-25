<p>BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to withdraw the ban on journalists taking video bytes at only one gate at the Vidhana Soudha. </p>.<p>In a letter to the chief minister, Vijayendra also sought entry into Vidhana Soudha for all journalists (including those without accreditation cards).</p>.<p>Referring to the restriction on taking bytes, he said: “I am given to understand that the DPAR circular restricting media entry to Vidhana Soudha is issued out of security concerns. But I think that is not an insurmountable issue. Security can be tightened, can be made fool-proof but without hindering the media from doing their professional duties.”</p>.CM Siddaramaiah assures justice in Shivamogga teen's murder case; 7 minors held so far.<p>Referring to the aspect that only those journalists with accreditation cards can enter the Vidhana Soudha, Vijayendra argued that all journalists (those having and not having accreditation cards) and those from electronic media and YouTube channels should be allowed into Vidhana Soudha.</p>.<p>“We are living in a democracy. Transparency and accountability are the hallmarks of any government. Let’s be transparent and accountable to the people. Let the media do its job, without any fear or favour. Let there be a healthy relationship between the media and the government on one side and the media and legislators on the other side.”</p>