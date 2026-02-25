Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

B Y Vijayendra urges CM Siddaramaiah to lift ban on media at Vidhana Soudha

In a letter to the chief minister, Vijayendra also sought entry into Vidhana Soudha for all journalists (including those without accreditation cards).
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 22:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 22:41 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahB Y Vijayendravidhan soudha

Follow us on :

Follow Us