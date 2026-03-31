<p>Davangere: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-bjp-leader-r-ashoka-cites-dh-report-demands-govt-order-on-dropping-ksic-land-for-stadium-3931005">R Ashoka </a>asked voters of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/davangere">Davangere </a>South Assembly constituency to reject the dictatorship rule of district in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun by electing BJP nominee Srinivasa T Dasakariappa as their MLA in the bypolls.</p><p>Releasing a manifesto at the party office, here on Tuesday, he said, father (SS Mallikarjun) is already district in-charge minister, mother (Prabha Mallikarjun) is MP and now the son (Samarth) is candidate for Congress. If a member of the same family is elected as MLA in the bypolls, the others would not get a chance to face the polls for another two to three generations.</p><p>"I want to ask Muslim brothers, if the Shamanur family is voted to power again, they would not get any opportunity for another two to three generations. Besides, political power would be centered on one family and the party workers style of functioning would change. People need leaders who respond to their grievances with politeness."</p><p>If Congress is defeated, they may get ticket to contest the next assembly polls. So, they must vote wisely this time, he asked.</p>.R Ashoka slams Karnataka govt for introducing grading system for third language in SSLC.<p>Commenting about the district in-charge minister S S Mallikarjun, he said, Mallikarjun is not regular to the assembly and he is not available for people here also. "When our leaders ask questions, the minister seeks time to respond to them. "I appeal to voters of Davangere South to back BJP nominee Srinivasa T Dasakariappa belonging to the ST community in the bypolls."</p><p>On the manifesto, he said "we want to transform the constituency into a model one in the state. We would give primary importance to transport, cleanliness, health, education."</p><p><strong>"Voters must end political dominance of single family"</strong></p><p>Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said people of Davangere had anticipated that Congress would issue tickets to a new face in the bypolls after veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa passed away. The ruling Congress did not issue tickets to backward class, Dalit or even Muslim community. All these communities are sidelined and the party fielded third generation of Shamanur family for the bypolls. "So, voters must end political dominance of single family in Davangere."</p>