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Back BJP to end single family rule in Karnataka's Davangere: R Ashoka to voters

If Congress is defeated, they may get ticket to contest the next assembly polls. So, they must vote wisely this time, he asked.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsDavangereBypollsR Ashoka

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