Backward areas: Time for Karnataka to have its own assessment model

Two decades after the Nanjundappa Commission recommendations for the development of backward regions, the state government is seeking a way forward by adopting under-developed areas as ‘aspirational taluks,’ modelled on the NITI Aayog indices, a move that several legislators feel betrays the ground reality of these areas.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his budget 2023-24, announced an allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for education, health, nutrition, gender equality and eradication of poverty in the ‘aspirational taluks’.
Aspirational taluks
Those taluks which are performing below the state average on NITI Aayog indices will qualify as aspirational taluks, Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar told the Legislative Assembly recently.
Adopting the NITI Aayog model was first proposed by Basavaraj Bommai when he was the chief minister in 2022, which the Siddaramaiah government is keen on implementing.
Until now, the state government was identifying backwardness based on the Nanjundappa commission recommendation, which had categorised 114 taluks across Karnataka as ‘backward,’ ‘more backward’ and ‘most backward’.
Special development plan
The Nanjundappa panel had recommended a Special Development Plan (SDP) with a total investment of Rs 31,000 crore over an eight-year period.
The SDP was launched in 2007 and slated to be completed in 2014-15. However, it was extended. Under the SDP, between 2007 and February 2022, the government allocated Rs 38,646 crore.
The NITI Aayog, on the other hand, has identified 49 development parameters in five broad categories: Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure. As per this, two districts, Raichur and Gadag, are classified as aspirational.
Region-specific parameters
However, legislators and development experts feel it is high time that the government came up with its own unique and region-specific parameters based on fresh ground research.
Giving a broad perspective on why the government must invest in its own plan, Krishna Raj, professor at ISEC’s Centre for Economic Studies and Policy, points out that only two districts qualify under NITI Aayog as aspirational districts.
“There are other districts in Kalyana Karnataka alone, which qualify as aspirational,” he says.
Moreover, the backwardness indicators are different in different places. “The deprivation in North Karnataka is different from South Karnataka. There cannot be uniform parameters for all regions,” he says, rooting for a district-level plan and formulation of unique parameters for the same.
Land with SCs
N Mahesh, former BJP MLA from Kollegal, further illustrates this point. To this day, the Scheduled Castes community does not own more than 10% of land, decades after implementation of land reforms, he points out.
“Providing land is also an important parameter to lift the standard of living. We need to review the ground realities in a focused manner,” he says.
Some legislators are already pushing for a region-specific plan.
For instance, the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) is likely to conduct a survey of backwardness in the region, based on which aspirational taluks could be identified, one MLA from the region told DH.
“The Nanjundappa commission’s study is 20 years old. The NITI Aayog parameters may not reflect the ground reality in the region. We want to conduct our own study to identify backwardness,” the legislator adds.
The State Institute Of Transformation for Karnataka (SITK), earlier known as the State Planning Commission, will work towards identifying parameters relevant for Karnataka, says former MP Rajeev Gowda, who now heads the SITK.
Create opportunities
“We should not just think about the backwardness indicators, but also about the possible strengths so that we can find ways to bridge gaps and create opportunities locally. For instance, some areas may be backward, but they may equally have tourism potential that could be tapped,” he explains. Nonetheless, one of the challenges at this juncture is to get data on the current situation in the backward taluks. The SITK will assess the feasibility of commissioning a report that would reflect the current ground reality, he adds.