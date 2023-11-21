Backward classes body demands release of caste census, threatens stir

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation has threatened to launch a statewide stir if the findings of the socio-economic survey report, known as the caste census report, are not accepted.
In an official release, the Federation demanded the state backward classes commission to immediately submit the report to the state government. The census findings are important to address the inequality in the society, it stated.
Federation president K M Ramachandrappa and general secretary Ennegere R Venkataramaiah stated that the backward classes list in Karnataka had not been reviewed since the last twenty years.
"In 2002, the government released a list of backward classes based on a report by the then backward classes commission headed by Prof Ravivarma Kumar. Although, as per norms the government has to review this list every ten years, no government has come forward to do this owing to political reasons. Governments are being pressurised by influential communities to not take this up," they alleged.
"The reservation benefits have also been, over the time, usurped by the influential while those who are truly underprivileged have been sidelined," they added.