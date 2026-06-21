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Homeindiakarnataka

BADB projects across 14 Karnataka districts hit by inadequate fund allocation

70 assembly constituencies in 57 taluks covering 14 districts are subject to the jurisdiction of the Board.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 01:41 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 01:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChitradurga

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