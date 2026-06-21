BADB projects across 14 Karnataka districts hit by inadequate fund allocation

<p>Chitradurga: Despite the Bayaluseeme Area Development Board (BADB) having a vast jurisdiction, it receives only limited funds, according to MLAs under its purview. They have urged the state government to release adequate funds to each MLA so that area-specific development works could be executed. Failing this, they say that the existence of the Board would serve little purpose.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Chitradurga former MLA G H Thippareddy said he had convened a meeting during his tenure as MLA and elected representatives of the region. However, the representatives did not attend the second meeting. “At that time, I had asked the then state government to relocate the Board office to Bengaluru so that MLAs could attend when they visit for the Assembly session. But by then, the office had been constructed on Medehalli Road in the city,” he said.</p>.<p>“The Board does not receive adequate funds from the government, which has led to a lack of interest among members in attending the meetings. Many times, funds are announced in one budget and released only after several years. The delay in inviting tenders and getting approval for work orders have further discouraged members from engaging with the Board,” the former MLA pointed out. He further said that the Board is not at all active and has failed to serve its intended purpose.</p>.<p><strong>Past protests</strong></p>.<p>Recalling the past, Thippareddy said that MLAs of all parties from the Bayaluseeme region had staged a protest in the well of the House when S M Krishna was the chief minister, demanding the release of adequate funds. Following the agitation, the government had released Rs one crore to each MLA. However, since then, MLAs have been receiving only around Rs 30 lakh each, with is insufficient to carry out meaningful development works in their constituencies, he said.</p>.<p>Bayaluseeme Area Development Board Chairperson H B Manjappa said, “We had submitted a memorandum to former chief minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to release Rs 1 crore to each MLA under the Board’s jurisdiction. As many as 87 MLAs and MLCs come under the purview of the Board. The government has announced a grant of Rs 40 crore in the budget, but it is yet to be released.”</p>.<p>He opined that MLAs should show interest in obtaining funds from the government and executing works in their constituencies. They must also exert pressure on the government to ensure adequate funds for the Board, he added.</p>.<p>He said many development works, including construction of check dams, afforestation, roads, school buildings and tank rejuvenation, could be taken up in areas under the Board’s jurisdiction. A meeting will be held in Chitradurga on June 24, the BADB chairperson added.</p>.<p><strong>Areas under jurisdiction of BADB</strong></p>.<p>Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Vijayapura are the districts under the jurisdiction of BADB.</p>.<p>70 assembly constituencies in 57 taluks covering 14 districts are subject to the jurisdiction of the Board.</p>.<p>"A memorandum was submitted to former chief minister Siddaramaiah urging the release of Rs one crore to each MLA under the Board’s jurisdiction. As many as 87 MLAs and MLCs come under the purview of the Board. The government has announced a grant of Rs 40 crore in the budget. However funds are yet to be released," said H B Manjappa, BADB Chairperson.</p>.<p>Areas under jurisdiction of BADB Bagalkot Belagavi Bengaluru Rural Chikkaballapur Chitradurga Davanagere Dharwad Gadag Hassan Haveri Kolar Ramanagara Tumakuru and Vijayapura are the districts under the jurisdiction of BADB. 70 assembly constituencies in 57 taluks covering 14 districts are subject to the jurisdiction of the Board.</p>