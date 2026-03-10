<p>Ballari/Hubballi: A 15-year-old boy accused of killing a hostel mate and injuring several others at a private residential school in Ballari district was taken into custody on Monday.</p>.<p>He was picked up from the outskirts of the city.</p>.<p>On March 7, between 10 pm and 11 pm, the accused allegedly went on a rampage, killing his roommate.</p>.Karnataka: Class 9 student attacks sleeping students in Ballari hostel; one dead.<p>The condition of one boy remains serious, and he is undergoing treatment in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool.</p>.<p>Others, including a girl and a 29-year-old warden, have been discharged after receiving treatment.</p>.<p>Police are yet to ascertain the motive of the crime.</p>.<p>Police sources stated that the accused had repeatedly requested his parents to take him home, as he did not like the hostel.</p>