Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ballari hostel attack: Boy accused of killing hostel mate nabbed

On March 7, between 10 pm and 11 pm, the accused allegedly went on a rampage, killing his roommate.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 21:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 21:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeBallari

Follow us on :

Follow Us