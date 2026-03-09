<p>Hubballi: The special police teams formed to trace the 15-year-old student <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-class-9-student-attacks-sleeping-students-in-ballari-hostel-one-dead-3923950">accused of killing his classmate</a> and injuring seven others, including the hostel warden and a girl student, at a private residential school in Ballari have not made any breakthrough so far.</p><p>Between 10 pm and 11 pm on March 7, the Class 9 student of a private residential school hostel on Talur Road in Ballari district allegedly went on an attacking rampage with a sharp iron rod, killing 15-year-old D Hemanth, who was sleeping next to him. The accused boy and Hemanth were said to be close friends.</p>.Devanahalli police book 22 college students for ragging juniors, attacking staff . <p>The accused, a resident of Gonal village in Ballari district, fled the scene after the attack. According to preliminary information, he used an iron rod, a knife and a coconut-scraping tool to assault the students. How he managed to access these weapons is not yet known.</p><p>Speaking to DH, one of the victims, who was in the same room, said the attack happened suddenly and without provocation.</p><p>“We were sleeping when the accused took out the rod from beneath his cot and stabbed Hemanth in the chest and neck. Alarmed by Hemanth’s cries, we woke up and tried to stop him, but the accused overpowered us and injured us as well,” he said. He sustained stab injuries to his stomach and bruises on his head and neck. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.</p><p>Another fellow student who shared the room with both Hemanth and the accused described the suspect as a “good boy”.</p><p>“Earlier, he had never misbehaved with us or assaulted anyone. I am also not aware of him consuming any banned substance,” said another victim who suffered minor injuries and was discharged after receiving first aid.</p><p>Of the seven injured students, one is said to be in critical condition after the attack damaged his liver. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a native of Kurnool, has been shifted to his hometown by his parents for further treatment.</p><p>On the night of the incident, there were only nine students in the hostel, including a 15-year-old girl who was sleeping in her room on the second floor. The accused allegedly assaulted her as well.</p><p>Blassi (29), the female warden of the hostel, who tried to prevent the attack on the girl student, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit at the Ballari Medical College and Research Centre.</p><p>The victims were staying in the hostel as their examinations were underway.</p><p><strong>Parents blame school</strong></p><p>The father of the deceased, Lakshmikant, who is also a lawyer, alleged that the school management failed in its duty to protect his son.</p><p>“I am told that there were no male wardens and no proper security system in place to prevent any untoward incident,” he said.</p><p>Lakshmikant also suspects that the accused boy could have been under the influence of narcotic substances.</p><p>However, Ballari Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar denied the allegation and said none of the hostel inmates are suspected to have been under the influence of drugs.</p><p>“We are yet to trace the boy. Only after tracing him can we ascertain the real motive behind the killing and the attack,” she said.</p><p>According to a report submitted by the Child Protection Unit, whose officials visited the spot after the incident, the residential school did not have proper authorisation to run a hostel facility. The report also states that the school had not appointed any male warden to supervise the students, and the CCTV cameras installed in the hostel were defunct.</p><p>Members of the school management have reportedly been absconding since the incident.</p>