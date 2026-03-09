Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ballari hostel attack: Police yet to trace student accused of killing classmate, injuring others

The Class 9 student of a private residential school hostel allegedly went on an attacking rampage with a sharp iron rod.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 09:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 09:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us