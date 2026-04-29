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BAMUL to send two lakh kg Nandini ghee to Tirupati every month

To prevent adulteration and to ensure quantity is not tampered, the ghee will be supplied in vehicles fitted with digital lock technology.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsNandini

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