<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) will supply two lakh kgs of Nandini ghee every month to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the next six months. </p><p>BAMUL director D K Suresh, who flagged off the first van of ghee on Wednesday, said that BAMUL had won a tender worth Rs 136 crore for the same.</p>.BAMUL announces Rs 60-crore profit; rolls out Ugadi bonanza for farmers and staff.<p>“Nandini ghee is known for its quality. BAMUL has entered into an agreement with TTD and considering a supply of 12.5 tonne daily, we will supply a total of two lakh kgs of ghee every month,” Suresh said.</p><p>To prevent adulteration and to ensure quantity is not tampered, the ghee will be supplied in vehicles fitted with digital lock technology.</p><p>“Only when they enter the password sent by us will they be able to open the lock,” Suresh said.</p>.BAMUL profits to rise to 60 crore in FY 26.<p>Suresh also refuted any proposal for a rise in milk prices. While many private companies have increased the prices of milk, KMF has not approved any price rise.</p><p>“From plastic crate to packing covers, the cost of all the products have gone up. We will bring it to the notice of the government and see what can be done,” Suresh said.</p><p>At present BAMUL is collecting close to 17.5 lakh litres of milk every day and has now set a target to increase this to 21 lakh litres.</p>